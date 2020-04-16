SIX people have been treated for slight smoke inhalation after fire broke out in a York flat early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb were called at 5.45am to the fire in a first floor residential property off Heworth Green.
It said six people were treated at the scene for slight smoke inhalation and the blaze resulted in fire, heat and smoke damage to the open plan living area and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.
There was also slight smoke damage to also to a communal corridor and adjacent properties.
Crews used breathing apparatus, hosereels, a first aid kit, a door breaker, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.