YORK Racecourse has cancelled its first race meeting of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A course spokesman said the Dante Festival, scheduled to run from Wednesday May 13 to Friday May 15 was off, along with another meeting which was due to be held on Saturday May 30.
He said the cancellations followed a recent decision by the British Horseracing Authority to extend the suspension of horseracing nationwide until Sunday May 31.
"Whilst this is a disappointing decision for racegoers, racing professionals, all of us at York Racecourse and many in the wider city, we all appreciate that public health must be everyone’s priority," he said.
He said customers who had booked direct with the racecourse were entitled to a full refund but the racecourse was requesting they simply allow it to transfer their existing bookings to May next year.
He said revenue from gate receipts was vital to the ongoing well-being of the course, helping to fund prize money which regularly attracted star horses and jockeys and was the life blood of racing stables.
Any customer agreeing to this need take no further action, with their 2021 badges/tickets sent to them next spring but anyone requiring a refund should email refunds@yorkracecourse.co.uk.
