TWO workers at a supermarket in York donated more than 300 Easter eggs to York Hospital - as a thank you for all the hard work from NHS staff in the fight against coronavirus.
Chloe Webster, 20, and Matthew Richardson, 24, who work at the Morrisons supermarket in Foss Island, spent £90 between them to purchase 360 Easter eggs from Morrisons, before dropping them off at the hospital.
Chloe said that she wanted to give something back to the nurses, doctors and key workers who have been working tirelessly to help battle coronavirus.
She said: “It felt great to be doing something. I hope the eggs helped brighten up their faces, and who doesn’t love a bit of chocolate. They are saving so many lives, it feels good to know that me and Mattt could help in someway, however small.”