THERE has been a steep rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 149 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by around 3pm today (April 15), compared with 129 yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen a signifcant rise from 486 yesterday to 532 today.
There were 248 cases today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area - a rise of 25 from 223 yesterday.
As of around 3pm today, the total number of coronaviruscases in the UK is 98,476, 76,371 of these in England.
There have been 12,868 Covid-19 related deaths, 11,656 of these in England.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.