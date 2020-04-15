THE number of people with coronavirus who have died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust sites has reached 50.
While no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, deaths from last week have since been confirmed - taking the toll to 50.
This includes 19 deaths at Scarborough and 31 at York Hospital.
Meanwhile, a further 651 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,656.
Patients were aged between 20 and 101 years old. Twenty of the 651 patients (aged between 20 and 101 years old) had no known underlying health condition.