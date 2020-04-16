A GIN company in York has chosen to diversify by offering a free delivery service to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

York Gin is offering the service to customers around the city and in surrounding villages as they are unable to travel to the store during the nationwide lockdown period.

Emma Godivala, co-director at York Gin, said: “We want to keep the community going. The locals have been fantastic.

“We are ever so grateful to our customers, it's working very well so far.”

The gin company’s main market is establishments in the city such as pubs and restaurants, which are all closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, it has chosen to set up the delivery service, allowing the company to continue to operate and interact with customers.

So far, York Gin has been delivering to between 20 and 30 customers every day.

Directors are working in shifts by day and are using a zero-emissions vehicle to transport the gin around.

As well as the free delivery service, York Gin also hosts a weekly quiz live on Facebook, to keep people entertained.

During the quiz, the company asks for donations to its two chosen charities - St Leonard’s Hospice and the Cats Protection Adoption Centre in York.

York Gin has organised two quizzes so far, which have both raised hundreds of pounds for the charities.

The weekly quiz can be found at: bit.ly/2yeAySc

York Gin has used The Press Supporting Local Business campaign to advertise how it has diversified. Portakabin/Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, City of York Council and PAPI are partners of the campaign.

The Press is offering free adverts to businesses complying with Government advice.

To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at: jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk. To claim your free advert, contact Nicola Haigh on: nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk. Newsquest, publisher of The Press, launched the campaign to highlight how readers can continue to buy local and support the York economy, where possible.

Visit York Gin at: www.yorkgin.com/