POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses to a possible hate crime outside a supermarket in the city.
It happened at Morrisons at Foss Island at about 11.25am on Monday, April 6 and involved an altercation between a security guard and a man in the car park directly outside the main entrance.
It is reported that the man made a remark to the security guard about their sexuality after refusing to leave.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for any person who may have witnessed this incident or heard anything."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Danson. You can also email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200056259.
