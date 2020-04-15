FENWICK has reopened its website service from today - offering a selection of some of its stock for online purchase.

The famous department store, which has a branch in the Coppergate Centre, York, shut its stores on March 19 in response the the coronavirus crisis.

But today (Wednesday) it reopened its online channel with an edited offer.

The company said that following significant changes to the way in which orders are picked and packed, and with a volunteer workforce in place, the website will start to take new orders from today, as well as processing and despatching orders received prior to the original closure.

Fenwick said all the employees working to service the website will be strictly adhering to the government guidelines to meet the required social distancing measures.

They have also been screened to ensure they are able to work, have no vulnerable dependents and can travel to work by private means - such as by car, bicycle or on foot.

A spokesperson for Fenwick said: “We have received so many incredible messages of support from our customers since we closed our stores with many asking us if, and when, we will re-open our website.

"We are pleased to be able to do just that following a complete overhaul of how we pick and pack orders.

“Our customers can now browse and shop a curated edit of the items they want and have them delivered to their homes.

"It’s also important that as a business we continue to operate where we can during these extraordinary times in order to help protect both the future of our stores and our workforce. We have been extremely diligent in making sure we have followed government guidelines, putting every measure in place to take the best care we can of those who have volunteered to come back to work.”

Delivery will take a few days longer than usual due to the changes so customers should expect orders to take five to 10 days to arrive.

Visit the website at www.fenwick.co.uk