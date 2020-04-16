THE vast majority of parents have got their child in to their first choice primary school in York.

Primary school admission figures for entry in September show that 94.2 per cent of York children have been given their first preference of school.

City of York Council’s figures published today (16 April) show that 98.6 per cent per cent of pupils got one of their first three preferences.

The percentage of children getting their first preference fell slightly on last year’s figures, by 1.7 per cent overall.

Those getting their second preference increased by 0.4 per cent overall compared to last year’s data.

The total size of the cohort starting school in September 2020 is 1,860 pupils, compared to 1,837 last year.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “I’m really pleased that once again so many children in York have got a place at the primary school of their choice.

“At a time of such national uncertainty, this is good news for our children and their families; I wish them all the very best of luck as they start of their school journey.”

This year all parents will receive a letter to advise them of their child’s school allocation.

Parents are also able to log in to their parent portal account at www.york.gov.uk/parentportal.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions the admissions team is unable to answer queries by telephone.

Parents are being asked to email education@york.gov.uk, using ‘Primary School Allocation’ as the subject if they have any queries about the allocation.