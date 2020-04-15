AN appeal for information has been put out after a break-in at student accommodation in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a bike theft.
The incident happened at The Coal Yard, student accommodation on Mansfield Street, York on March 2 at approximately 8pm when offenders broke into the bike storage area and stole two road bikes.
Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to who may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone who can identify the individual or who has other information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC688 OAKES. You can also email 000688@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200037021.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment