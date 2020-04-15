POLICE in York have released an image of two men they want to talk to after a car was raided in York.
The incident happened on Millfield Lane, York at 9.10pm on January 15 when theives entered a parked car and stole two key fobs.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of two men they believe may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone who can identify the individuals in the image or who has any other information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Pc Mark Reid 1219 or email mark.reid@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200009681 when passing on information.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment