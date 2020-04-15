POLICE are appealing for information following an assault in York city centre.

The incident happened last year, but North Yorkshire Police has just released an an appeal asking for the public's help to identify a man pictured on CCTV.

Around 2.45am on Sunday, September 22 2019, a man was assaulted inside the Drawing Board bar in York city centre.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to who they believe may have information which could help this investigation.

If anyone can identify the man pictured or has information which could assist in the investigation they should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC866 Ben Sykes or email Benjamin.Sykes866@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190175940 when passing on information.