CITY of York Council has tonight announced a further compromise over its controversial ban on mourners at York Crematorium.

The authority said that close family members would still be refused admission to the building because of concerns that they might spread or catch the coronavirus.

However, the minister/celebrant could now spend up to 10 minutes outside with the family in prayer service and also to commit the body outside, depending on faith practice.

A spokeswoman said the family members would also be able wait for the hearse to arrive in a covered space, and the celebrant/minister could also give a service of 10 minutes within the chapel, with the council providing a short video free of charge for families wishing for a copy.

She described the changes as 'additional details' on the implementation of a decision made on Saturday, which said families could go to the Crematorium but would have to wait outside while a service took place in the chapel.

The council had originally said funeral services could not take place and mourners could not go to the crematorium - an announcement that provoked protests from York Central MP Rachael Maskell and the launch of a petition against the ban, which has now been signed by more than 4,000 people.

The council also revealed tonight that:

*Arrangements are also being made to ensure funerals are appropriately scheduled, so that services do not overlap, and that each family group is given plenty of privacy.

*Officials form the Ministry of Housing, Local Government and Communities had confirmed they were 'content' with the council’s approach.

*Once the restrictions have been lifted, the council will ensure that services of remembrance at York Crematorium will be offered to all families and a city wide multifaith remembrance ceremony will be held, supported by local faith leaders.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: "We fully recognise the impact that this decision will have on bereaved families but ultimately, it has been taken protect everyone concerned, including families and their loved ones.

“With confirmation of these arrangements and how they will be implemented, we hope that moving forward, they will bring some much needed comfort to grieving families at what is an exceptionally difficult time for them.

"I know that our teams will continue to do all that they can to meet the needs of families.

“This exceptional decision has been taken to limit the spread of coronavirus and therefore, protect the public, the city’s funeral directors and our bereavement services staff.

"We have a very small skilled team at the crematorium and if they became infected, we would have a further public health risk in not being able to undertake cremations at all.

"These changes are in line with a number of other local authorities who have taken the same action, in some cases earlier, during this crisis.”

Ian Floyd, Interim Head of Paid Services, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with every family during this unprecedented time. We have taken this decision to protect all concerned, including you and your loved ones.

"We are continuing to work with funeral directors in the city to ensure that the wishes of families and their loved ones are met.

“It is important to reiterate that the Government have not intervened on this issue and that they have confirmed they are content with the arrangements announced on Saturday.”

"In addition to the confirmed changes at York Crematorium, graveside burial services for York residents at Fulford Cemetery are still permissible, as long as families follow the rules in place which limit the number of mourners outside to 10 people, who must at all times observe social distancing."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who has been campaigning strongly against the mourner ban, said she 'recognised the movement that the council have made after faith communities, the Government Minister and over 4,000 petitioners sought change, and have myself made the case for close family members to be given the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones for one final time in a way that was meaningful for them, while also being safe for Crematorium staff.'

However she said: "To stipulate that a service should only take 10 minutes does not acknowledge the needs of families to say their final goodbyes in those precious moments together with words, prayers, a eulogy, music or song or even silence.

"There is no safety reason why a family should have such limitations placed on them and would ask the council again to remove such unnecessary restrictions and allow families the time and space they need.”

Kelsey Dobson, who organised the petition, said the new arrangement of prayers and committal outside seemed a 'fair compromise,' but claimed that when she received a call from Mr Floyd, he told her there was no change from the announcement made on Saturday.

"It is appalling to be misinformed on such a sensitive and painful topic," she said.

Mr Floyd emailed Kelsey tonight to say: "I felt I explained what is a very difficult situation in accordance with the letter sent, and the further steps we were taken and the options available. However clearly you feel this was not fully explained and please accept my apologies for that."