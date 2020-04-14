THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen again slightly in York, but significantly in North Yorkshire.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 129 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by around 2.30pm today (April 14), compared with 127 at 9am yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen a signifcant rise from 456 yesterday to 486 today, while there were 223 cases today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area - a rise of three.
As of around 2.30pm today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK is 93,873, 73,183 of these in England.
There have been 12,107 Covid-19 related deaths, 11,005 of these in England.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.