POLICE are looking to locate the owners of a number of stolen items including medals, watches, jewellery and some baby teeth.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for recent burglary victims to come forward if they recognise any of these stolen items pictured.
The items include a number of medals, watches, items of jewellery and a small jewellery box, which contained a number of baby teeth and a commemorative coin stating ‘Paige’s 1st teeth’.
Some of the items were handed to police after a dog walker found them inside a pillowcase at the side of Kellington Lane which is close to Eggborough power station on Thursday 9 April.
The same day, a local police officer returned to the area and discovered the remaining items alongside another pillowcase.
Officers in North Yorkshire are appealing for any recent burglary victims to come forward if they believe any of the items could be theirs.
If you recognise any of the items pictured, or if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and asking for David Pegg. You can also email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference number 12200058415 when providing any information.