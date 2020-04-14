SIX more people with coronavirus have died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust sites.

The deaths - the biggest daily rise since the outbreak started - bring the total number of coronavirus related deaths within the trust to 48 - compared to 42 the day before.

The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.

Thirty of the 48 coronavirus related deaths were at York Hospital, while the further 18 were at Scarborough.

A further 744 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,005.

Patients were aged between 34 and 102 years old.

Fifty-eight of the 744 patients, aged between 38 and 96 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.