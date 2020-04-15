A GROUP of education centres in York is continuing to support pupils through the lockdown period - by providing online lessons.

Kip McGrath, which runs three education centres around the north, east and west of the city, has closed all its sites due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, instead of offering face-to-face support, the tutors are hosting online sessions so their pupils can continue to learn.

Michael Whincup, director and tutor at the York North branch in Clifton Moor, said: “It’s been a lot of work, but its absolutely about keeping the children supported through this."

“It’s all a bit strange, with a lot of unknowns for us and the pupils, but its going fine at the moment.”

The centre offers private tutoring in English, Maths and Science. At the moment, Kip McGrath is running the online lessons between around 2.30pm -7pm on week days.

The company has software which allows pupils to access video and audio support, as well as allowing the tutors to write interactively on a pupil’s screens.

Michael added: “We are very fortunate that we have our own software available to us.”

Kip McGrath offers sessions to pupils between ages six and 16 - up to GCSE level.

However, it has some flexibility and occasionally offer sessions to those who may be re-sitting GCSE exams.

Each lesson costs £31.50. It offers free assessment to all prospective pupils, allowing them to put together a personalised programme for each student.

The two other York centres are located in Acomb and Fulford.

For further information, visit: www.kipmcgrath.co.uk

