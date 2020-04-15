DEVELOPERS have lodged plans for a prime residential development near York.

Easingwold-based Caedmon Homes, in partnership with the Evans Property Group, have submitted proposals for 28 houses to Hambleton District Council.

The new homes, if approved, would be built in the village of Brafferton, near York, with 14 to be sold on the open market, while 14 designated as affordable homes for key workers.

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon Homes, said: “This is a very exciting development, which will add to the excellent reputation of Brafferton as one of the most sought-after villages in the York and Easingwold areas.

“The site already has outline planning consent, so this reserved matters application is to agree building designs and layout with Hambleton Council.

"If all goes well, and Covid-19 permitting, we are looking to start on site this summer, with the first homes available next Spring and the development completed in late summer.

“The 14 affordable homes will be one and two-bed apartments and three-bed houses, while the remaining 14 will be four and five bed-houses.

"They will be based on our largest bespoke house designs, but tailored to Brafferton’s glorious rural environment,” said Mr Brown.

The architects for this development are Bowman Riley, while the main contractor will be announced shortly.

Mr Brown said: “The design of the site should ensure that it appeals to a broad section of the residential market, from key workers, to expanding families, executive couples and downsizers from large homes.

“Brafferton and the next-door village of Helperby are the perfect places from which to commute, not just to York, but also to Leeds and Newcastle, thanks to the proximity of both the A1 and the A19.

"The swift train journey from nearby York to London also ensures that a London commute is possible.

“At the same time, they are quintessential English villages, with an award-winning gastro pub, a village shop and post office, a doctor’s surgery, a school, a church, a village hall and a specialist butchers.”

The past 12 months have been successful for Caedmon Homes which has launched three new developments, worth a combined total of £25 million, in prime locations within Yorkshire.

The developments are St John’s Mews in York; Priory Meadows at Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge; and Spa Well Court in Whitby.

They have all seen significant sales, many before completion.