FORMER York council leader Ian Gillies has slammed the decision to ban mourners from funeral services at York Crematorium.

The former Conservative leader, who stood down as a councillor at last year's council elections, said he felt City of York Council was 'doing a lot of good, but on this issue I think they have made a big mistake. I think it's appalling."

He said he had worked as a coroner's officer, meeting a lot of bereaved families, and he felt the council decision - even the compromise announced at the weekend, under which close family members can go to the Crematorium but must then stay outside during their loved one's service - did not respect their dignity.

He believed the crematorium chapel was large enough for a small number of close family members to attend services while maintaining social distancing measures.

A petition calling for the ban to be reversed has now been signed by more than 4,000 people.

Petition organiser Kelsey Dobson has been told in an email from a council official that it will be considered today by 'decision-makers,' and The Press has asked the authority if this is correct and, if so, who are the decision-makers and do they include councillors?

Current York council leader Keith Aspden has not responded to a request for comment by The Press but has told Kelsey that the suspension of services at the crematorium was 'not a decision taken lightly, and was only made due to the extreme circumstances facing us as a city, following public health advice, the absolute need to protect staff and ensure the crematorium can continue to operate.'

He said that when petitions were received by the council, they were taken through a particular process to ensure they were 'considered fully and fairly,' and could confirm that this would be adhered to.