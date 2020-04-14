PARKING is now free in towns across once district in North Yorkshire in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ryedale District Council has suspended charges on all of its car parks, as part of its “supporting livelihoods” approach during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The decision means that nine short and long stay car parks at locations across the district, including Kirkbymoorside, Malton, Pickering, Helmsley and Norton.

Councillor Keane Duncan, Leader of Ryedale District Council, said:

“Car parks provide income for the Council, but suspending car parking charges is the right thing to do in these circumstances.

“Key workers like NHS staff use our car parks, and so do people who are volunteering to help others in their community by collecting groceries and medicines. We need to support these people whatever way we can. The COVID crisis is affecting everyone – including in their pocket.

"Car parking charges may not be a huge amount of money, but we know people are under a lot of financial strain at the moment. Even just a few pounds saved is a positive difference.”

Stacey Burlet, CEO of Ryedale District Council said:

“People in Ryedale are following Government advice and are staying home to protect themselves, others, and the NHS. But they still need to go out for food and essentials, so our car parks are continuing to be used. Free car parking means one less thing to pay for, and it will be easier for people to use local shops for their food and supplies. We’re really focused on supporting livelihoods right now, and this is just another way we can give a bit of help.”

As well as suspending car parking charges, Ryedale District Council has closed the rear section of Cleveland Way car park in Helmsley in response to concerns from local residents that it was being used by caravans and motorhomes for overnight stays. The closure will be reviewed when the current government restrictions are lifted.