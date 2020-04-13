A MAN was arrested after allegedly spitting at ambulance crew members who were trying to help him - and then threatening to cough in their faces after referring to coronavirus.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident, which happened at just before 8pm yesterday in Broughton Road, Skipton, involved an 18-year-old man from the town.

"It is understood that the man had called for medical assistance himself due to a possible seizure," said a spokesman.

"It is alleged that he became aggressive inside the ambulance and spat at the two crew members. It is also alleged that he threatened to cough in their faces after making reference to the coronavirus.

"Police were called to the scene and he was arrested and forcibly removed from the ambulance."

He said that following questioning in custody and further police inquiries, a man had been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

"He was released on bail and will appear at Skipton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas said that while he could not comment on this specific case for legal reasons, it was 'clearly abhorrent behaviour to assault by spitting or make such threats against any emergency worker.'

He said: "This is especially so at a time of national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic when the risk of infection remains high.

“Anyone suspected of committing such a crime against emergency workers can expect to face prosecution.”