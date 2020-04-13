B&Q closed all of its outlets last month in order to work out how to operate during the lockdown.

The government had previously designated hardware stores as “essential” to the economy.

Now - the company has reopened its stores, and has a new way of serving customers.

Here's everything you need to know.

‘Shop responsibly’

In a statement, B&Q said its DIY.com website was open for people to buy home repair and maintenance essentials.

B&Q CEO, Graham Bell, said: "Over the last 48 hours we have been working hard to create a service that focuses on providing essential products for repair and maintenance of the home.

“This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order.

"We urge customers to follow all the Government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly for essential needs only. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our top priority.”

Can I buy products in-store?

The company has said its stores will remain closed to customers for browsing and purchasing.

Instead, B&Q will offer a Contactless Click+Collect scheme at its stores, as well as home delivery through its website.

What is Contactless Click+Collect?

This means that customers can look at products online, buy them, and then either have them delivered, or pick them up from their local store, without being able to browse for other items there.

The new Contactless Click+Collect system means that products are brought to each customer’s car, helping to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

What are the new opening hours?

B&Q said it hopes to limit the contact between customers and employees by reducing opening hours.

Stores are now open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.