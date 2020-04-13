THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen again slightly in York.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 127 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by 9am today, compared with 125 at the same time on Easter Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area rose from 436 yesterday to 456 today, while there were 220 cases today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.
The numbers are dwarfed by some of the figures elsewhere in England, for example 1,853 in Birmingham and 1,600 in Hampshire.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.