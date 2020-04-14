A YORK soldier will mark the first anniversary of his brother’s death in the River Ouse by rowing 100 miles on a rowing machine on Saturday (April 18).

Steven O’Neill, 29, from The Wirral, drowned in the river during a night out in York city centre last April.

He was one of five people who died in York’s rivers during a tragic three-week period that shocked York.

His brother Phil Welch, who lives in Acomb but is based at Imphal Barracks in Fulford Road, said he plans to row 160,934 metres - the equivalent distance from York to Steven’s home in The Wirral - to raise funds for York Rescue Boat.

“This is the journey Steven never got to make, the last journey home, in his memory,” he said.

“To put the distance of ‘The last Journey' 100 miles into perspective, it’s the equivalent to just under four Marathons or from Dover to Calais and back twice.”

He said he originally planned to set up the rowing machine in St George’s Field car park, near the riverside downstream of Skeldergate Bridge where Steven died, but has had to change his plans because of the coronavirus.

“I am determined to see it through no matter what, as it’s the first-year anniversary on that day,” he said. “Still, due to all the restrictions on social distancing etc, it’s more than likely going to be behind closed doors now and at Imphal Barracks.

“It’s not the best scenario as I wanted to raise as much awareness as possible about the dangers of the water, but this will have to be continued online and via social media etc now.

“I hope to raise money for the York Rescue Boat service for the thankless task that the team carry out daily, on limited resources, on a voluntary basis and to say thanks to the team.

“My aim is to give them something back, to say thanks for the help they provide, not just on the night Steven sadly lost his life, but every time the team are called out.

“At the same time, I hope to raise awareness of the role the York Rescue Boat service provides and of all the dangers that the River Ouse and water can bring with it and hopefully help the team try to prevent any tragic incidents happening in the future.”

He said his training was going well, having covered 100,000 metres, or 62.5 miles, in eight hours six minutes.

His Justgiving page, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phillip-welch1, shows he has already raised almost £1,400 towards a £1,500 target.

One donor commented: “Awesome effort buddy, well done. Proud of you and I’m sure your brother is."

Another said: “Beautiful tribute to Ste.”