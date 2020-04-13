TWO more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The fatalities are revealed in NHS England's daily bulletin and take the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the trust's two hospitals -York and Scarborough - to 42.
The specific breakdown between the two hospitals is not being revealed over the bank holiday period but a clear majority have happened at York Hospital, which is about twice as big as Scarborough.
NHS England said that across the country, a further 667 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England past the 10,000 mark, to 10,261.
It said patients were aged between 17 and 101, and 40 of them, aged between 37 and 98, had no known underlying health condition.
