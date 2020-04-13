AN ELDERLY woman suffered a head injury in a crash between her car and a lorry on the A64 between York and Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at Whitwell-On-The-Hill at 9.39am yesterday, and was attended by fire engines from Malton and Huntington.
"Crews released one elderly lady from a Fiat 500, who was then taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering from a head injury," it said, adding that no one else was trapped or injured.
