Caroline Watts on how the NSPCC is coping during the virus pandemic

I KNOW many of you, like me, have been so proud to show your appreciation for the NHS every Thursday evening, clapping and hurrahing, with many local landmarks turning blue as well.

I think in years to come we will look back and those moments will shine out.

But I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my wonderful colleagues at the NSPCC’s Childline service, the selfless volunteers who have gone above and beyond so we can still be here for children when they need us most.

Since schools closed Childline has seen a big increase in demand, especially when you consider home isn’t a safe place for every child, and many of them have nowhere to turn for help.

We have had to find new ways of working, to protect our volunteers, to meet this challenge, the greatest this country has had to face in decades. Colleagues from our school service at the NSPCC who would normally be delivering our Speak out.

Stay safe messaging to primary schools across Yorkshire and beyond have volunteered to retrain and answer emails from children reaching out to Childline for example.

But we need your help.

We have launched a new fundraising appeal, an emergency appeal, as our usual fundraising activities, the wonderful bike rides, parachute jumps, coffee mornings etc. have all had to be curtailed.

But we need to keep open, and so our new appeal “Still Here for Children” has a simple ask, please donate £5 or whatever you can afford to ensure we can still be here for children at risk of abuse.

Unfortunately, child cruelty, sexual abuse and neglect don’t stop due to a pandemic and the global health emergency can have a serious impact on the mental well-being of our children.

There have been increasing calls, day by day, to Childline from children concerned about Coronavirus, concerned for themselves and their loved ones and scared of losing people dear to them.

They have talked about struggling to cope with the isolation, worried about their exams and missing out on the rites associated with leaving secondary school and scared of living in abusive households from which they can see no escape.

They tell us they have considered self-harming and even talked about suicidal feelings.

One teenage girl told a Childline counsellor: “I feel really anxious, upset and lonely.

The news has made my mental health worse, my CAMHS appointment has been cancelled and school’s closed.”

Knowing how to talk to your child about their mental health, or recognising the signs that they might be struggling, can be really hard.

Especially in these strange days when we can all, at times, feel scared, uncertain and at a loss.

Realising your child may be struggling can be tough for parents, it can feel like it is your fault.

This is understandable, it is not your fault and it is certainly never the child’s fault. But remember Childline is a valuable resource for children, if as parents, you are struggling to have such emotive conversations. Especially for children who quite naturally may find it harder to talk to you out of a perceived shame or a fear of not wanting to disappoint for example.

Whatever the reason, Childline is here.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the world at the moment.

There won’t always be answers to the questions your children are asking. The internet will be invaluable for our children to stay connected, informed and entertained.

There will be lots of information about coronavirus out there but lots of misinformation too.

I would talk to your child about recognising this and only visiting trustworthy sites, such as Newsround.

During these unprecedented times please remember that children will experience both positive and negative feelings online so it is crucial to be prepared to talk through these emotions - and to not be dismissive, as these feelings, certainly for the young person involved, can at times seem overwhelming.

Be calm, honest and informed about the facts. If you find they struggle to talk to you, for whatever reason, encourage them to use Childline’s message boards to talk to other young people.

This online community is terrific for the support and comfort these young people can offer each other.

So once again, I ask for your support to help us to be Still Here for Children, please visit nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/make-a-donation/

On behalf of all the children who need our services, thank you.