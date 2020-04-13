SCHOOLCHILDREN in the Malton area are being invited to draw a rainbow to go on a site sign at Malton Enterprise Park .

A spokesman said youngsters should take a photo of their artwork and send it to susan@davidharrisongroup.co.uk by 5pm this Friday, April 17.

"Please include your name and age on the front of the picture," he said.

"We will keep you posted on the progress of the sign, on the Malton Enterprise Park Facebook page, so give us a follow for the updates to come through. Be sure to spread the word."

The rainbow has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS workers on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of rainbows have started springing up in the windows of homes across York and North Yorkshire after schools closed in response to the outbreak.

Hundreds of schools across the country have been encouraging pupils to paint and put up such pictures to "spread hope" and cheer people up after a trend started online.

It has been seen as a positive approach, bringing families together at home at a time when children aren't able to see and play with their friends as usual because of the lockdown.