A DOG trainer who has seen her business hit hard by coronavirus is offering online lessons to help lend a friendly paw through the difficult times.

Laura Taylor, who runs Taylor’s Pawsitive Training has joined The Press Supporting Local Business campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to help businesses to explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

launched the campaign to highlight how readers can continue to buy local and support the York economy, where possible.

Laura said: “During these unprecedented times I am now excited to offer online dog training services.

“These are tailored to each dog and their owner through Zoom, Skype or Google hangouts.

“After the initial consultation each owner will receive a full training plan to work through with their dog. Help and support is offered through whatsapp via videos and phone calls until we can go and work outside.”

Laura said it is important to help people to teach their dogs through the start of their life and training.

