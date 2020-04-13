AN AWARD-winning North Yorkshire care provider is rewarding staff who are on the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has told its 160 staff they will be getting an extra pay rise in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 outbreak and their efforts seven days a week, 365 days a year.

They will also be receiving a hamper of food each from local baker Cooplands, after last week each of the homes received a box of sweet treats.

Managing director Mike Padgham said: “We are so proud of our staff at the current time. They are working extremely hard and putting their health and safety on the line every single day to look after our vulnerable residents.

“We wanted to show how much we appreciate what they are doing by giving them a bonus at this very challenging time.

“It recognises not only their fantastic effort during the coronavirus pandemic but also everything they do all year round to provide wonderful care.

“It is hard to show just how much I and everyone connected with Saint Cecilia’s appreciates what our staff are doing at this time.

“But hopefully this pay rise and our hampers will go some way to show our gratitude.

“I am delighted to say that this will take all our staff above the Real Living Wage.”

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has five care centres in North Yorkshire.

These include a nursing home, a care home and dementia and physical care facilities.

They have a total of 110 vulnerable residents that they care for around the region.

Further information on the Care Group can be found at stcecilias.co.uk