A MAN who entered the River Ouse yesterday (Saturday) was arrested by police and has been charged with breaching coronavirus regulations.
North Yorkshire Police said a 34-year-old man from York has been charged with breaching Coronavirus Regulations and using threatening words or behaviour causing alarm or stress, in Marygate, York.
It added: "Officers arrested the man yesterday, Saturday, April 11, after receiving reports of a man entering the river in York at around 3.30 pm.
"The incident happened on Marygate.
"Two other men were spoken to at the scene.
"The man is due to appear at York Magistrates next month."
