THE Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has paid tribute to several nurses and doctors who he said saved his life.
In a video, he said: "I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS saved my life, no question.
"It is hard to find words to express my debt.
"I have seen the personal courage, of everyone description, who have kept coming to work, putting themselves in harm's way. It is thanks to that courage, that devotion, that duty, that love that our NHS has been unbeatable."
He went on to plead with members of the public to stay at home.
You can watch the full video below.
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020
