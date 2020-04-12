ANOTHER patient with coronavirus has died in the York Hospital Foundation Trust.

The fatality revealed in NHS England's daily bulletin is the 40 death in the trust - which includes both York Hospital and Scarborough.

NHS England added that a further 657 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old. 42 of the 657 patients (aged between 30 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.