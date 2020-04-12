A FOX was spotted roaming around a deserted York city centre - at about 9pm on Saturday night.
A video of the wild animal scampering up Stonegate was captured by councillor Pete Kilbane, while he was out on his daily walk.
The street - which would usually packed with people on a Saturday evening on a Bank Holiday weekend - was deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown according to Cllr Kilbane.
And the quiet streets have given wild animals an opportunity to boldly explore the city.
Cllr Kilbane said: "I thought it was a cat at first but when I saw it was a fox I started filming it.
"I guess they are always there but we don't normally see them."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment