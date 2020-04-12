A FOX was spotted roaming around a deserted York city centre - at about 9pm on Saturday night.

A video of the wild animal scampering up Stonegate was captured by councillor Pete Kilbane, while he was out on his daily walk.

The street - which would usually packed with people on a Saturday evening on a Bank Holiday weekend - was deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown according to Cllr Kilbane.

And the quiet streets have given wild animals an opportunity to boldly explore the city.

Cllr Kilbane said: "I thought it was a cat at first but when I saw it was a fox I started filming it.

"I guess they are always there but we don't normally see them."