PART of the A64 has reopened after a crash this morning (Sunday), North Yorkshire Police has said.
At 11 am the force tweeted: "A64 eastbound is closed at Barton Crossroads due to a serious road traffic collision. Please avoid the area while crews deal with the scene."
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said: "The #A64 has just been reopened. Thank you for your patience whilst crews dealt with the scene."
Yesterday, the force posted a picture showing an empty A64 near Malton, York, as people were following the social distancing guidelines.
This was the A64 at Malton yesterday afternoon. Let's hope the roads across the county remain this quiet again today 👍 Thank you to everyone staying at home, we know it's not easy. More information about how to keep safe here ➡️ https://t.co/qMhzmKlD2X #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/Fvjh92L4Tm— North Yorkshire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@NYorksPolice) April 12, 2020
