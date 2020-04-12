A WELL-KNOWN comedian and TV presenter is set to make her return to York later this year.
After a sell-out show back in January 2019, Sandi Toksvig will return to York Barbican with her tour The National Trevor in September.
A spokesperson said: “Expect tall stories, fascinating and funny facts, silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A and even a little
quiz.
“You certainly won’t be getting tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.”
Sandi Toksvig launched her career back in 1982 by starring in Number 73, a children’s Saturday morning show. Since then her television career has included series such as Call My Bluff and Whose Line Is It Anyway?
In 2016, Sandi took over from Stephen Fry as host of BBC2’s QI and in 2017 became a presenter of The Great British Bake Off, alongside comedian Noel Fielding.
Ticket’s for Sandi Toksvig: The National Trevor Tour can be purchased at yorkbarbican.co.uk.
York Barbican is the largest music and arts venue in York, hosting some of the biggest touring acts in the country, and the UK Snooker Championships.
