YORK MP Rachael Maskell has said that the change in policy by York council on funerals at York Crematorium does "not go far enough".
Yesterday (Saturday) council chiefs said a "faith officiant" will be able to carry out funeral services at York Crematorium, and while mourners can attend - they will have to stay outside.
The council was responding to criticism from some city residents and York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who hit out over the council's policy - introduced earlier this week - whereby mourners, clergy and officiants were barred from attending funeral services at York Crematorium, in Bishopthorpe.
Now the council says a "faith officiant" will be able to attend funeral services at the crematorium to undertake the committal of the body according to the appropriate religious rites. Celebrants or a minister will be able to read family words during the private cremation, which will be recorded for families.
But Ms Maskell has since tweeted that "York's re-issued crematorium policy does not go far enough. I can't understand why they are making this so hard for distraught families. It is going to have to change again."
