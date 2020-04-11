COUNCIL chiefs today said a "faith officiant" will be able to carry out funeral services at York Crematorium, and while mourners can attend - they will have to stay outside.

City of York Council was responding to criticism from some city residents and York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who hit out over the council's policy - introduced earlier this week - whereby mourners, clergy and officiants were barred from attending funeral services at York Crematorium, in Bishopthorpe.

Today the council said it had come up with a plan to provide "some peace and comfort" to those people unable to attend the funeral of a loved one.

Now the council says a "faith officiant" will be able to attend funeral services at the crematorium to undertake the committal of the body according to the appropriate religious rites.

Celebrants or a minister will be able to read family words during the private cremation, which will be recorded for families.

Immediate family can attend the crematorium, but will have to remain outside to pay their respects, the council said.

The council said it will ensure that services of remembrance at York Crematorium will be offered to all families when restrictions are lifted.

And a city wide multifaith remembrance ceremony will be held, supported by local faith leaders and the council, when lockdown is over.

The council issued its revised policy today after Ms Maskell said a Government minister had said the council could not deny people the right to attend funeral services.

The MP said that the government's Paymaster General, Penny Mordant, had confirmed to her that the Government would be issuing “a very strong rebuttal” to the actions taken by York council.

Ms Maskell said she had also spoken to leaders at Public Health England who stressed that their guidance, published on March 31, should enable funerals to go ahead.

More than 3,000 people have also signed a petition against the council's funeral policy.

But a council spokesperson said the exceptional measures were essential to protect the public, funeral directors and bereavement services staff, and were in line with other local authorities including in West Yorkshire, and the advice given by public health authorities.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “We know that the necessity of unattended cremation services will cause distress to many grieving people. The council took the agonising decision extremely reluctantly, but it is a policy that will ultimately save lives.

“We hope the arrangements to have a faith officiant or celebrant at funerals, confirmation that immediate families can attend York Crematorium and Fulford Cemetery, remaining outside, and that services of remembrance will be offered to all families, will offer people at least some comfort that their loved ones will be given the funeral rites appropriate to their religion, although they can’t be there with them.”

The Venerable Sam Rushton, Archdeacon of York Minster, said: "At this difficult and distressing time, we, as church leaders, are committed to working closely with our colleagues at York Crematorium to make sure we can offer a fitting tribute to those who have died and as much comfort as we are able, within the current restrictions, to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one. We know how important a funeral is for mourners, to help them find some sense of peace in the midst of their dark times, but we also know how important it is to keep families and friends, as well as crematorium staff, safe from harm."

Graveside burial services for York residents at Fulford Cemetery are still permissible as long as families follow the rules in place which limit the number of mourners outside to 10 people, who must at all times observe social distancing.