A man is in custody after police discovered a cannabis farm after visiting a property in North Yorkshire.
In a tweet, the force said: "Officers called to a property in York to carry out a welfare check on the occupant. The occupant is now in custody after this little find at his address."
Officers called to a property in York to carry out a welfare check on the occupant. The occupant is now in custody after this little find at his address. #oneincustody #teamnyp pic.twitter.com/HxGoy1jXWQ
— PC 841 (@PC841NYP) April 11, 2020 ">http://
Officers called to a property in York to carry out a welfare check on the occupant. The occupant is now in custody after this little find at his address. #oneincustody #teamnyp pic.twitter.com/HxGoy1jXWQ— PC 841 (@PC841NYP) April 11, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment