A GOVERNMENT minister has told York council they cannot deny people the right to attend funeral services, a York MP has told The Press.

MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, has said that the government's Paymaster General, Penny Mordant, has confirmed to her that City of York Council cannot deny people the right to attend the funeral services of their close family members and will be issuing “a very strong rebuttal” to the actions taken by York Council.

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a response.

Ms Maskell said she has also spoken to leaders at Public Health England who stressed that their guidance published on March 31 should enable funerals to go ahead.

She added that Public Health England has confirmed that the conduct of City of York Council can be reported to the Ombudsman.

She said: "City of York Council has not only broken hearts but also been breaking the law.

"The Government guidance, drawn up by Public Health England was very clear that funerals should proceed, but the right precautions must also be put in place by limiting the attendance to close family members and ensuring that social distancing is put in place. Proper care of crematorium staff must also occur.

“I have had the privilege of reading about the lives of constituents who have recently passed away but also the pain and heartache of their families at being denied the opportunity to ‘say goodbye’ to their precious loved ones.

"One described the ruling as causing far more distress than the actual death, others describing how the enduring pain will never leave them of not being able to honour their lives with a simple service. My thoughts and prayers are with all those families grieving at this time.

“I have been deeply moved by my constituents and have worked day and night to get this decision overturned. It is clear that the Council have acted without authority and following the Government’s instructions.

"At a time when City of York Council is still not instituting strict social distancing measures for their staff working in a number of areas, risking us all, I am incensed that they felt they had a right to cause such grief to families at their most vulnerable time.”

Kelsey Dobson, who started the petition in memory of her uncle, Colin Dean, after her auntie Marie Dean and her two children Louise and Barry desperately need to say goodbye, said she was thrilled.

To sign the petition, visit http://chng.it/KqkLcHLy