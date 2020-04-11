THIRTY-nine people have now died after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) in the York Trust Hospital Foundation, the NHS has said.
The latest figures showed that York recorded no new deaths in the last 24 hours, however, the overall total increased from 37 to 39 - illustrating that two deaths earlier this week have just been confirmed.
The NHS added that a further 823 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 8,937.
Patients were aged between 11 and 102 years old.
Overall, 33 of the 823 patients (aged between 29 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.