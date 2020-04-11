TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 21C in sunny York today - warmer than Malaga, Barcelona and Nice - but residents should make the most of it as they take their daily exercise.
Forecasters say temperatures will fall to 17C tomorrow with largely cloudy weather, and then plummet to just 8C on Easter Monday, when a north-easterly breeze will make it feel even colder.
However, the chillier weather is likely to be only a temporary blip, with temperatures returning to 13C on Tuesday and 16C on Wednesday, with long sunny periods, and the fine weather looks set to continue into next weekend and beyond.