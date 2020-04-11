A YORK dressmaker is launching an appeal for polycotton fabric so that she can voluntarily make as many scrubs as quickly as possible for NHS staff who are in desperate need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Ashton, who owns the York bespoke dressmakers' Thimbelina in Walmgate, is taking furlough from her business during the coronavirus outbreak because she is unable to book fittings with clients due to social distancing and lockdown rules.

Sarah said: "I have been running Thimbelina for 17 years and have extensive sewing knowledge that is now needed to help the NHS."

The mum of two said she was ready to start making scrubs, but urgently needed fabric to be donated.

She said: "I need three and a half metres of material to make one set of top and trousers,.There are so many NHS staff in desperate need that I want to make as many as possible."

The material needs to be a good quality polycotton, such as bedsheets, and can be any colour or print.

Sarah says people can also order fabric to donate to the project from this link:https://www.bombaystoresfabrics.co.uk/product/Craft%20Fabrics%20and%20Cottons/Poly%20Cotton%20Fabric/BS-FAH-CO-0482

People who donate or buy fabric for the project can 'sponsor' scrubs by having their name sewn into items.

To do this, or find out more, they should contact Sarah at: sarah@thimbelina.co.uk

Sarah added: "I think it’s so important to help where we can. NHS staff are some of the key workers working extremely hard for us during this difficult time. They should not need to wear uncomfortable paper clothing, not when there are enough of us to pull together and make this happen.

"I am a very fast sewer, I just need the material, and if any other seamstresses would like to join me they would be very grateful too. It’s lovely to feel that our skills can help at a time when we can no longer use them for business."

Sarah is part of a national campaign called For the love of scrubs where thousands of seamstresses are now making PPE clothing for the NHS staff. It’s sister group Yorkshire scrubs are collaborating to collect all Yorkshire-made items at the Moortown Rugby club and then distributing them to the hospitals.