MORRISONS has announced it will be bringing its food box service to The York Hospital car park on Tuesday to give its NHS staff easy access to essential groceries.
The click and collect service will help NHS staff who may be struggling to get the groceries they need. Many NHS staff have taken to social media to say they can’t always get the groceries they need especially if more than one family member works in the NHS.
Morrisons is responding with a designated click and collect site within The York Hospital car park making it easy for them to pick up their groceries after their shift has ended.
Orders can be placed now via a dedicated website for staff - with collection on Tuesday 14th April between 3-6 pm
The boxes are available for vegetarians or meat-eaters and are priced at £30. A typical box will be made up of a variety of items including; canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce, milk, dairy products such as butter and cheese, bread, rice and pasta, vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions and essential household items.
The Vegetarian Food Box includes vegetarian proteins such as meat-free sausages and mince. The Meat Food Box includes fresh meat such as chicken or beef.
David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “At this important time, the National Health Service is supporting the whole country so we need to support them too. We will be taking this service to many more hospitals to help feed NHS staff as they face into the challenges of treating people affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.”