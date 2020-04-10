THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has risen again - with an increase of 10.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in the area to 111. Yesterday saw the York figures pass 100 for the first time.
The number of confirmed cases in North Yorkshire has also seen a steep rise, as the figures show an increase of 38 at 390, when compared to 352 yesterday.
The East Riding of Yorkshire has also seen a rise in the number of cases, as the figures show 174 cases, compared to the 150 yesterday.
However, the number of people actually suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than the figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested.
As of Friday April 10, there have been 70,272 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, with 8,958 deaths.
