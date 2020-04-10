A FAMILY-RUN property management and lettings business has helped bring Easter joy to children in York, with a charitable campaign.

The campaign, organised by Littlefairs, saw hundreds of its tenants, landlords and suppliers post positive pictures and messages of hope in their windows that resulted in a £250 donation to The Snappy Trust.

Scott Littlefair, from Littlefairs, contacted tenants, landlords and suppliers to encourage them to put rainbow posters and pictures in their windows to convey a message of solidarity during the coronavirus crisis.

For every picture shared on the company’s social media pages, they pledged to donate money to The Snappy Trust.

Scott said: “Despite everything that is changing because of the coronavirus, one thing that remains a constant, is that there are always people willing to help.

“We were staggered by the response. In just one day we’d already had 40 pictures posted to our page, which was incredible.”

Anne Stamp, service manager at The Snappy Trust, said: “The money that Littlefairs donated meant we could deliver Easter eggs to all the children who usually come to our centre.”

The Snappy Trust is a York-based charity that provides a vital social and recreational support service to over 257 families of children and young people with disabilities and special needs.

The charity has been operating for 35 years from its centre on Lowther Street, offering daily activities and clubs, as well as providing practical support to families in their homes.