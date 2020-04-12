A POPULAR York restaurant has applied for planning permission to create a new seating area - on a balcony.

The owners of Rustique on Castlegate want to use a terrace to the rear of the building on the first floor for more tables and chairs.

The brand - a French restaurant with branches on both Castlegate and Lendal - would also recruit four more members of staff should the plans go ahead.

And a new roof would be built over the terrace.

The planning application says: “The building is relatively modern and appears to have been built in the 1970s or 1980s.

“Since moving into the building they have expanded vertically to make use of previously vacant premises on the first floor above, following which they expanded horizontally onto approximately 60 per cent of the formal external terrace.

“The new roof will be a flat roof with a glazed rooflight similar to the existing.

“The applicant feels that due to the extension being located at the rear of the premises this proposal will not affect the street views, and enclosing the space will reduce the external noise levels to avoid nuisance to local residents.”

The restaurant opened at 28 Castlegate in 2005.

The brand was established in 2004 in the former Francois Restaurant Bistro.

Rustique specialises in rustic French cooking.

The restaurants are currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the company says: “To protect the wellbeing of our customers and staff, we have decided not to offer a collection/takeaway service.

“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to re-opening again in the near future.

“In the meantime, please look after each other.”

The planning application was submitted on March 4.

To view the application visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk reference 20/00515/FUL.