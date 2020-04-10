FOUR more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said that the total number of coronavirus deaths within the trust is now 37.
A further 866 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 8,114.
Patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old. 56 of the 866 patients, aged between 40 and 93 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
