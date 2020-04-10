CRIMESTOPPERS have issued a warning for potential domestic abuse during the lock down period in the UK, as helplines see an increase in reports.

Domestic abuse helplines have seen a large increase during the lockdown, to both perpetrator and victim support services.

As more people are isolated during the Coronavirus pandemic, Crimestoppers is seeking to appeal for information from people who are aware of domestic abuse happening to friends, family, work colleagues, or neighbours.

Domestic abuse can be physical, psychological, emotional, sexual, or financial. It’s estimated that a typical victim endures up to 35 assaults before speaking up, in some cases it results in death.

Often neighbours, family, and friends are reluctant to get involved because of embarrassment, split loyalties, or fear of revenge.

Crimestoppers is asking those with concerns to pass on what they know, whilst staying 100% anonymous.

With the pandemic forcing people to stay in their homes, the charity fears that the rate of domestic abuse and violence will rise.

Crimestoppers is active during this pandemic, they are urging people to report information through their 0800 555 111 number, or by going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All contacts are guaranteed complete anonymity.