A COMMERCIAL nursery near York has donated hundreds of plants to surrounding local communities in isolation.

Johnsons of Whixley have donated a range of seasonal garden plants has been distributed to villages situated close to the business's headquarters in Kirk Hammerton.

Eleanor Richardson, Johnsons marketing manager, said: "We thought it would be nice to share some springtime colour with our local villagers, who might be feeling anxious or pent up at this difficult time.

"There are clear links between gardening and mental wellbeing.

"Hopefully, these donations will help people to get through this situation, giving them a reason to be outdoors in the fresh air, caring for their plants."

Throughout this week, staff have delivered to different locations for people to take home.

Villages to benefit include, Whixley, Roecliffe, Marton Cum Grafton, Kirk Hammerton, Cattal, Little Ouseburn and Nun Monkton.

The nursery is particularly concerned about the potential to waste perfectly good plants due to the current lockdown.

Like all fresh produce, garden plants have a shelf life before they are past their best or require significant cost investment to hold them over.

The crisis could not have come at a worse time for growers, who are usually at their busiest around the Easter period.